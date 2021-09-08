Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $88.50 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

