Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 54,255 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,255 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Copart worth $191,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $142.23. 8,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.03.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.