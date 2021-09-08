Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock worth $1,596,891 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.91. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,702. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.98. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.