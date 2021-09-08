General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.86

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.86 and last traded at $203.86, with a volume of 747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.39.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 750,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $11,807,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $9,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

