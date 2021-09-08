Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to announce ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.58) and the highest is ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($3.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMGA. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

OMGA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $21.65. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,751. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

