Wanchain Price Tops $0.94 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $182.01 million and $18.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00331321 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.72 or 0.03057442 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,583,401 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

