Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Argan has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Get Argan alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argan stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Argan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.