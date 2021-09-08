Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Argan has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.
About Argan
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
