Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $1.14 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $179.75 million and $7.99 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00058139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00724184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

