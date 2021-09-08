SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

