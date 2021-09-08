Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,524 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up 3.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.65% of Thomson Reuters worth $814,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

TRI traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

