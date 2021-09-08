Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $274,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.