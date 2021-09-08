Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 344 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,542. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

