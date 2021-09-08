Berenberg Bank Boosts Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 195

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded up GBX 2.39 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 188.39 ($2.46). 487,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,740. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £402.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.69.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

