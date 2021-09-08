Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,322 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

