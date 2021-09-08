discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given New GBX 1,220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DSCV traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,204 ($15.73). 341,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,419. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 92.62. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,006.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 843.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

