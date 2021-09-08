MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 93.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.99. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.90 and its 200 day moving average is $483.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

