21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.62. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 2,829 shares.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,474,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after buying an additional 492,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

