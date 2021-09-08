DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.89. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 12,159 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

