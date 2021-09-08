ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $195.98

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.98, but opened at $190.00. ModivCare shares last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,386,000.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.