Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $26.72

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $25.47. Alector shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 8,094 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. increased their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,375.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,365 shares of company stock worth $8,951,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alector by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alector by 116,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

