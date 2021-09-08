Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $59.77

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.77, but opened at $56.13. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 2,375 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

