58,378 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 29.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,993. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

