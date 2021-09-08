Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

