Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.34 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

EXEL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,902. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

