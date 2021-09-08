Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%.
NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.79.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.