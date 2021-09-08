Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

