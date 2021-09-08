Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,678. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $158.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

