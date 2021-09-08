Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $190,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,512. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

