Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.85. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

