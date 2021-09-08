Duality Advisers LP Makes New $7.43 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,000. Snap-on makes up about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.54. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

