Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Church & Dwight accounts for about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.