Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,000. MetLife makes up approximately 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 71,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,981. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

