Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,068. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

