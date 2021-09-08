Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $17.17 million and $11.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00151370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00727706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043046 BTC.

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

