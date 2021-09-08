Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €39.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($46.14).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.