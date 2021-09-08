STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.50. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a twelve month low of $155.99 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

