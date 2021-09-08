Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

