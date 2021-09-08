Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 9,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,137. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.