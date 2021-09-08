Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 9,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,137. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

