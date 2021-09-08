Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.87. 1,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.