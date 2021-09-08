Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. iStar posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in iStar by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iStar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

