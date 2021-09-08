Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 348,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.