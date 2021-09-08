Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 720.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,504. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

