Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,728,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

