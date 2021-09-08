The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,805. The stock has a market cap of $932.83 million, a PE ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $69.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $3,069,153. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.