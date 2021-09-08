Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Up to $8.03

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.32. Markforged shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,431 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

