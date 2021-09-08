People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $482.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $485.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

