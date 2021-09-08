Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.54. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $838.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

