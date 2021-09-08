Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 2.9% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.79. 3,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.55 and its 200 day moving average is $372.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

