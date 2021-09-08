Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $102,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 127,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.