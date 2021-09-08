Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.77.

