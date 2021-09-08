22,595 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,551.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 191,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $193.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.